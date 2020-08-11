Advertisement

Farmers in Maine to receive federal funds to offset pandemic related losses

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Maine farmers are receiving federal funding to help offset losses during the pandemic.

More than $14 million in direct support is headed to Maine from the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program created through the CARES Act.

Officials say supply chain disruptions and restaurant closures caused by the pandemic have placed increasing financial pressure on rural farming communities.

Maine’s dairy farmers, livestock farmers, non-specialty crop farmers, and those who are specialty crop farmers will all benefit.

