Dems have wide lead in voter registrations in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -

Democrats in Maine have a large lead over Republicans in registering voters in Maine, though both parties have more members than they’ve ever had in at least three decades.

The Maine Secretary of State’s Office has compiled data that show Democrats have 386,786 members and Republicans have 295,122.

The Portland Press Herald reports enrollments are the highest since at least 1990, the first year with available statistics.

The number of unenrolled voters in the state declined to 339,782.

There were more than 367,000 unenrolled voters in the state in 2014, after which the figure began to decline.

