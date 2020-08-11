Advertisement

Cosby sex assault appeal takes on non-prosecution deal

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term
Bill Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the sexual assault case.
Bill Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the sexual assault case.(Source: zz/Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby’s lawyers argued in an appeals filing Tuesday that it was “fundamentally unfair” to let prosecutors use Cosby’s damaging deposition from a sex accuser’s lawsuit against him at trial.

Cosby believes he had a binding promise from a prosecutor that he could never be charged in the case, and said testimony from five other accusers about encounters that took place years — or even decades — earlier had improperly prejudiced the jury against him.

A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County district attorney's office declined comment but said prosecutors would file a response in the coming month.

Cosby, 83, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term after the jury in his 2018 sex assault trial convicted him of three counts of felony sex assault over a 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

The filing claims a deposition by Cosby regarding the use of Quaaludes and allegations of uncharged sexual misconduct with about a half-dozen women “was irrelevant evidence that served no legitimate non-propensity purpose.”

Cosby’s lawyers argued those incidents occurred too long ago, in some cases going back to the 1970s, and that they lacked “any striking similarities” or comparable facts to the crimes he was tried for.

A former prosecutor had declined to prosecute Cosby when she went to police in 2005. However, another prosecutor reopened the case in 2015 after The Associated Press successfully petitioned a federal judge to unseal filings in the lawsuit she filed against him, including Cosby’s deposition testimony about a string of sexual encounters with young women over the years and his admission that he had gotten Quaaludes to give women before sex.

Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill allowed one other accuser to testify for the prosecution at Cosby’s trial in 2017, when the jury deadlocked, and five when he was tried and convicted at a retrial the following year.

“The time-honored prohibition on bad character evidence was effectively dismantled at Cosby’s trial,” when the court allowed “decades-old, uncharged allegations of sexual misconduct,” lawyer Jennifer Bonjean wrote in the appeal filing.

Cosby said he relied on prosecutors’ promises not to bring charges when he gave the deposition despite the constitutional right not to incriminate himself.

“Although the evidence was purportedly allowed for a limited purpose, the prosecution’s closing argument shows that the jury was urged to return a verdict against Cosby based on a depiction of him, unsupported by actual evidence, as a predator who drugged and raped women for decades,” Cosby’s new filing said.

The result, defense lawyers argued, was a violation of “Cosby’s right to be tried on the crimes charged, rather than on an indictment of his entire life.”

The filing noted that Cosby’s lawyers have not turned up a previous Pennsylvania case that directly addresses whether one prosecutor can make an unwritten promise not to prosecute that their elected successor must honor.

“Fundamental fairness and principles of due process” mean that promise was binding on Montgomery County prosecutors, Cosby’s lawyers argued.

In June, Pennsylvania’s highest court agreed to review those two issues, overturning a lower court that had rejected Cosby’s appeal.

Cosby has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bangor Downtown Partnership recommends limiting chalk writing to permitted events

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
It comes after a recent controversy over the weekend.

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

Economy

Grocery prices continue to rise at increasing rate

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
Supply chain disruptions, increased costs, and a shift in how consumers are buying their food are all factors.

News

Knights of Columbus donate funds for ultrasound machine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
They presented a ceremonial check for $43,000 to First Step Pregnancy Resource Center.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Latest News

National

Parents of Elijah McClain sue Colorado police over his death

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

National Politics

AP sources: Man shot near White House had shouted threats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House complex was not breached and no one under Secret Service protection was in danger. Law enforcement officials were still trying to determine a motive and authorities were investigating whether the man had a history of mental illness.