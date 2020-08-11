Cole Land Transportation Museum puts safety precautions in place for visitors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A well-known museum in Bangor that’s full of transportation history is operating a little bit different these days.

We headed to The Cole Land Transportation Museum on Tuesday to see what changes they’ve made because of coronavirus pandemic.

Among the exhibits are hand sanitizing stations, one-way traffic signs, and other types of signage.

Right now, they're only allowing 50 people inside, at a time.

The staff are working to clean down surfaces every hour on the hour.

Masks are required.

They’re encouraging children to come in and explore history.

“Most importantly safety is paramount for us. We are doing everything we can to make sure everyone is safe and has an enjoyable time here at the museum,” Jim Neville, Exec. Dir. Cole Land Transportation Museum said.

The museum is open 9 to 5 daily.

Children 18 and under are free.

If you are coming with a group of 10 or more you’re asked to call ahead.

Their number is 207-990-3600.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.