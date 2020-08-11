Clifton woman located and is safe, was missing for about two weeks
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -
A Clifton woman who had been reported missing has been located, according to police.
According to a facebook page that was set up to help find 21-year-old Torrey Santos, she is safe and with her loved ones.
According to authorities, she had not been in touch with her friends or her family for about 2 weeks.
No other details about the circumstances of her disappearance have been made public.
