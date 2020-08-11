Clifton woman located and is safe, was missing for about two weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

A Clifton woman who had been reported missing has been located, according to police.

According to a facebook page that was set up to help find 21-year-old Torrey Santos, she is safe and with her loved ones.

To all those who shared on any and all online platforms, those who prayed, reached out, those who viewed and shared that... Posted by Help us bring Torrey Santos home on Monday, August 10, 2020

According to authorities, she had not been in touch with her friends or her family for about 2 weeks.

No other details about the circumstances of her disappearance have been made public.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.