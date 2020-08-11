Bangor City Council tackles packed agenda on Monday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor City Councilors Monday night tackled a packed agenda.

Councilors voted in favor of installing a general audio recording system at Bangor International Airport.

We’re told the system would allow the airport to record radio transmissions for not only training, but also safety.

Councilors also approved a contract with Hughes Brothers in the amount of more than $169,000 for sidewalk improvements along parts of lower State, Harlow, and Park Streets.

They also approved a resolution that accepted and appropriated nearly $158,000 in grants from the state to continue a COVID-19 awareness campaign.

That campaign aims to educate residents, visitors, and businesses with prevention plans to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

