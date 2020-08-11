Bangor City Council to consider putting Cameron Stadium upgrades on November ballot

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Council reintroducing a project to fix up Cameron Stadium. The first reading Monday night and in two weeks councilors will vote to put it on the November ballot.

“This facility is in need of some upgrades. We want to have top quality facilities in Bangor,” says Councilor Ben Sprague, “We want them for the good of our students for people, families choosing where to live. We want them to choose Bangor.”

Brewer is also working to get turf fields put in. Hampden recently re-surfaced its turf.

“We want to keep up with our neighbors,” says Sprague, “On a more positive note, we want to host shared tournaments together. Have statewide tournaments in football, field hockey, lacrosse or soccer. We need multiple facilities for that. If Bangor, Brewer and Hampden can have facilities like that, maybe we can draw some of these tournaments and those can be real economic drivers for the community.”

The cost to renovate would need voter approval and would be about $2.73 million. It would change the grass to turf and it would fix the track. It would make it 8-lanes where it is now 6.

“This track is not large enough. It’s actually in fairly poor state to host postseason tournaments. You need an 8 lane track,” says Sprague “You need turf on the field to host postseason sports like field hockey. They wont host postseason games in this part of the state because there is no turf field here in Bangor.”

Sprague hopes people consider the pandemic a short term problem. This is a long term solution to make Bangor a viable host site for all levels of athletics.

“A lot has changed in the past few months but interest rates have come down too. The cost to borrow is less than 6 months to a year ago. We have to keep the pedal down,” says Sprague, “When Bangor built Cross Center coming out of 2008 financial crisis, came up with the plan during the crisis. Where would we be without that building? It would be a good investment in the community to get this done.”

