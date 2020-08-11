Advertisement

American Cruise Lines withdraws request to dock in Bucksport, won’t sail to Maine until at least 2021

The company had asked the town council to allow a cruise ship with passengers to dock there in September.
The company had asked the town council to allow a cruise ship with passengers to dock there in September.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Bucksport won’t see a cruise ship docked in town this year after all.

American Cruise Lines pulled back their request this week, but said they hope to be able to return to Maine next year.

The company had asked the town council to allow a cruise ship with passengers to dock there in September.

Citizens had voiced both support and opposition for the proposal saying that while the town could use the economic boost, there were concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

