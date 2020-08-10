Advertisement

Warm & Humid This Afternoon, Few Showers & Storms Possible

By Todd Simcox
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Warm and humid this afternoon with partly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid-80s for most locales. A few coastal areas may stay in the upper 70s due to the southerly wind. Dewpoints will be in the mid-60s to low 70s from north to south across the state making for a sticky day. An upper level disturbance is forecast to cross the state this afternoon which will trigger a few showers and thunderstorms in spots during the afternoon and evening hours. Any of the showers and thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy downpours. The shower and thunderstorm activity will wind down this evening for most locations followed by partly cloudy skies and patchy fog for the nighttime hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s for overnight lows. 

Tuesday looks to be a few degrees warmer than today ahead of an approaching cold front. We’ll see partly sunny skies Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s to low 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel even warmer. As the cold front approaches, we will see the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Any showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours. The cold front will cross the state during the day Wednesday giving us a chance for some more shower and thunderstorms throughout the day. It will be very warm and humid again the highs mainly in the 80s to near 90 and dewpoints in the 60s to low 70s. Once the front moves through, a less humid air mass will begin to move into the region Wednesday night setting the stage for a much more comfortable stretch of weather later in the week. Thursday looks good with partly sunny skies. It will still be plenty warm with highs in the 80s but humidity will be lower making for a comfortable day. We’ve got a great end to the week Friday as high pressure builds into the area. Friday will feature sunshine, comfortable humidity and seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-70s to low 80s. 

Rest of Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 78°-86°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of shower. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s. Light south wind.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to near 90°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 80°-90°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. Still warm with highs in the 80s. 

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and comfortable. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

