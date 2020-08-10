Advertisement

Waldo family finds their Black Lives Matter sign vandalized with a swastika

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT
WALDO, Maine (WMTW) -A Midcoast family is taking a stand against repeated efforts to hinder their show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Louisa Carl and her son ordered a Black Lives Matter yard sign featuring a Martin Luther King Jr. quote only to have it stolen last week.

The pair then went to work making some homemade signs to post outside their home, and four days later, on Friday night, one sign was defaced with a swastika.

Carl said she contacted the sheriff's department and the incident is currently being investigated. According to Carl, she has also been contacted by representatives of two different civil rights organizations in Maine who would like to have the sign as an artifact.

For now, Carl redid one of the signs, adding hearts to it, but has chosen to leave the side with the swastika as is, to send a message.

“The other side that has the swastika, I haven’t done anything with yet,” Carl said. “I think we are probably going to do a sign essentially saying, ‘Are you OK that someone in our community did this? We have to talk about this, Maine. This is not OK.’”

