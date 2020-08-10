Two pickup trucks collide on Route 1 in East Machias, one person seriously hurt

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -

A 19-year-old was seriously hurt when she was thrown from a pickup truck during a crash in East Machias Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say two vehicles crossed the centerline on Route 1 and collided.

It happened around 4 o’clock.

Police say 23-year-old Brandon Norton of Jonesboro was in the northbound lane, driving a pickup truck with two passengers.

Another pickup truck driven by 19-year-old Joshua Archer of East Machias was traveling south.

His truck went off the road and rolled over after colliding with Norton’s truck.

Archer’s passenger, Erika Pillius of Danforth, was injured when she was thrown out of the truck.

