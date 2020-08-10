RSU 19 prepares for 2020 school year

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For most kids in Maine, the 2020 school year is just a few weeks away.

Members of RSU 19, which covers the Newport area, are preparing for their hybrid back to school plan.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will go back four days a week while seventh through 12th grade will be split into two groups that go two days per week.

Students will be required to complete at-home screening each day before school.

Physical distancing and face coverings will also be required once inside the buildings.

“We want kids in school but if we don’t adhere to those guidelines, chances are we’re gonna get shut down because cases will spike. It’s not a perfect plan to put a lot of thought and effort into with a lot of different people, a lot of administrators. But we’ll do the best we can and we want people to be safe, but we do want kids back in school,” said Superintendent Mike Hammer.

Parents have the ability to take their children out of in-person learning if they wish and move to full-time remote learning.

The superintendent says they will be adding a frequently asked questions document to the school website to provide support to parents and students moving forward.

