Advertisement

RSU 19 prepares for 2020 school year

Students will rotate between virtual and in-person learning.
RSU 19
RSU 19(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For most kids in Maine, the 2020 school year is just a few weeks away. 

Members of RSU 19, which covers the Newport area, are preparing for their hybrid back to school plan. 

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will go back four days a week while seventh through 12th grade will be split into two groups that go two days per week. 

Students will be required to complete at-home screening each day before school. 

Physical distancing and face coverings will also be required once inside the buildings. 

“We want kids in school but if we don’t adhere to those guidelines, chances are we’re gonna get shut down because cases will spike. It’s not a perfect plan to put a lot of thought and effort into with a lot of different people, a lot of administrators. But we’ll do the best we can and we want people to be safe, but we do want kids back in school,” said Superintendent Mike Hammer.

Parents have the ability to take their children out of in-person learning if they wish and move to full-time remote learning.

The superintendent says they will be adding a frequently asked questions document to the school website to provide support to parents and students moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

University of Maine System COVID-19 testing plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Officials with the University of Maine System laid out their plans Monday for testing for coronavirus cases on their various campuses as students and staff return the next few weeks.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

Skowhegan school district given nine options to choose new mascot

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Students will have about three weeks to vote on a new name.

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC talks about if colleges could impact the state’s color-coded system for local schools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the topic in Thursday's CDC briefing.

Latest News

Back To School

Maine CDC Director talks about handling coronavirus cases at schools

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Maine CDC Director talks about what will happen if there is a case of coronavirus at a school.

Back To School

Area organization adjusting to assist with childcare issues come fall

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
With some schools opting for hybrid and remote learning models for the fall, many parents are left wondering about child care. The Bangor YMCA is hoping to be an option.

News

Portland host ‘drive in’ graduation for students

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Ceremonies for Deering and Casco Bay will take place on Thursday.

Back To School

UMaine study highlights need for mental health resources during remote learning

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The study looked at how local school districts supported remote learning at the onset of COVID-19.

Education

Thomas College to offer online graduate programs starting this fall

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Waterville college wants to make business administration, cybersecurity, and criminology master’s degrees accessible to anyone who might need flexibility in their schedule.

Back To School

Thomas College will administer COVID-19 tests when students and faculty return

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Students will start returning to campus the third week of August.