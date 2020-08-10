Massive bleach donation helps those is need

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - An unconventional donation is helping in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus in Maine.

More than four thousand gallons of bleach is now avaliable to food pantries and other service providers across the region.

State Senator Stacey Guerin in partnership with Women in Government - an organization based in Washington DC, Good Shepherd Food Bank, and the American Chemistry Council, arranged for the tractor-trailer full of bleach to be delivered last week.

“As far as we know, this is a large donation of its kind in the state,” said GSFB’s Amy Regan Gallant. “It’s certainly a unique donation. We’ve been serving pantries across the state about how they are faring during Covid. We know that some of them are having to go out and purchase cleaning supplies. so this bleach will be available for free.”

“They are going to just automatically put that in the rural towns delivery, so when people see it, they know it’s there because they might not know to order it,” said Guerin. “I think they’ll be excited about it because it really has not been available in a lot of our rural supermarkets.”

The bleach is available to those in need now and is already being distributed.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.