Maine CDC reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus

There are 3,537 people that have recovered.
Maine coronavirus stats
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

There are 7 new cases that are yet to be classified , so the overall total of cases in the state has gone up by 7 to 4,049.

There are 387 active cases in the state.

Maine county by county
Maine county by county(WABI)

Of the 2,089 total cases in Cumberland County there are 196 active.

That’s down 6 from Sunday.

Penobscot County has had 150 cases, 15 of them are active.

That’s 2 less than Sunday.

