Maine CDC reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.

There are 7 new cases that are yet to be classified , so the overall total of cases in the state has gone up by 7 to 4,049.

There are 387 active cases in the state.

3,537 people have recovered.

Maine county by county (WABI)

Of the 2,089 total cases in Cumberland County there are 196 active.

That’s down 6 from Sunday.

Penobscot County has had 150 cases, 15 of them are active.

That’s 2 less than Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.