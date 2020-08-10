Maine CDC reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 14 new cases of coronavirus in the state Monday.
There are 7 new cases that are yet to be classified , so the overall total of cases in the state has gone up by 7 to 4,049.
There are 387 active cases in the state.
3,537 people have recovered.
Of the 2,089 total cases in Cumberland County there are 196 active.
That’s down 6 from Sunday.
Penobscot County has had 150 cases, 15 of them are active.
That’s 2 less than Sunday.
