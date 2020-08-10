Advertisement

Chalk messages in downtown Bangor generate controversy

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -”If you want to take a piece of chalk out of your pocket right now and start scrawling on the sidewalk, you can do that.” says Bangor City Solicitor Paul Nicklas.

The City of Bangor has no ordinance against chalk writing on public property, something the Mansion Church has done for years, most recently over the weekend in West Market Square where they wrote messages and Christian scripture.

“It’s an outreach, evangelism outreach, that I think we’ve been doing since 2016.” says Pastor Terry Dinkins.

According to Downtown Coordinator Beth Lundy, the messages were seen as hateful and directed at the LGBTQ community.

“It just seemed a lot more disruptive and designed to disrupt than some of the scriptures they’ve written in the past. Business owners in the area tried to interact with them as it was happening, asked them to stop, questioned their motivation, tried to tell them that downtown was a welcoming community.”

“If you’re inciting violence, fighting words, those sorts of things, that could potentially not be allowed but in general, things that we would consider hate speech are allowed under the first amendment.” says Nicklas.

The right to wash away those messages is equally protected.

“The downtown business owners and the downtown community at large really want people to know that downtown is a welcoming and inclusive place” says Lundy. “When somebody does something like this, it really sets the whole message backwards.”

All the chalk is expected to be washed away soon, but some people have taken to writing their own messages using chalk someone left in the street.

Pastor Dinkins claims the intent was not to target LGBTQ people, but to start a conversation.

“We’ll just let God’s word speak for itself. I don’t know all the scriptures that were down there, but that is not something we do. We do not target any group. We just want to engage with people are share God’s love with whoever shall come by and want to ask us.”

Bangor Police issued a no trespassing order to one man after being called to a dispute over the chalk.

He was allegedly washing off the messages as they were being written.

Sarah Hass, LGBTQ community organizer for the Health Equity Alliance, says the public space should be available to everyone and that the no trespass order was unnecessary.

”Essentially cleaning up the space. They issued a no trespass order to somebody who wasn’t even breaking the law, and second of all, is a very respectful and wonderful person.”

The Bangor Police Department released a statement saying the no trespassing order was issued for harassment, not the act of washing away the text.

