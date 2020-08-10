Celebrate National S’mores Day

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - August 10th is National S’mores Day.

It only takes three ingredients to make the traditional s’more - marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers.

But some people like to mix it up a bit and change those ingredients, maybe use different flavors of graham crackers or chocolate.

We asked folks just how they make the perfect campfire treat.

“Well you gotta cook that marshmallow with that golden brown on the outside first so its all mushy on the inside and then pack that with the hershey’s and between two crackers and you’re set,” said Winslow resident Aidan Jukes.

“Where the marshmallow is black with like it all mushy inside, and with Reese’s on it and then you just take the graham cracker and smush it,” said Waterville resident Lacey Duval.

It appears the first recipe called a graham cracker sandwich appeared in the 1920s.

They were popular with both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

A few years later, a recipe in a Girl Scout cookbook listed them as “some mores.”

