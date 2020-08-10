Partly Cloudy & Muggy With An Isolated Shower Possible Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weakening frontal boundary over Southern Maine may spark a shower, otherwise, we’re looking at partly cloudy skies across the region. It will be on the mild and muggy side tonight, lows only falling back to the low to mid 60s statewide.

A cold front slowly approaches from the west on Tuesday. It will not pass the state tomorrow, however, a southerly flow with highs close to 90 inland and humid conditions may spark an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Dew points will run in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. This cold front will eventually pass the state Wednesday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be humid with dew points near 70, high temperatures will top out in the 80s. Much nicer weather moves in for Thursday as the front will be off to our east. High pressure will build into the region. The humidity will drop, skies will turn mostly sunny and highs will top out in the 80s for much of the state. High pressure from the north will slowly build into the region on Friday. This will keep the weather dry Friday afternoon and much of the weekend as well. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler in the 70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, an isolated shower possible. It will be mild and muggy with lows falling back to the 60s statewide. Winds light out of the south.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies and humid with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will run in the 80s to low 90s for much of the state. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and humid with a few showers and storms. Highs will run in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies expected with highs that will top out in the 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.