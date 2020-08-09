Advertisement

Police investigate deadly crash in Northfield

It happened Friday night.
It happened Friday night.(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash in Northfield Friday night.

32-year-old John Dinsmore of Machias was traveling south on Route 192 in Northfield when he went off the roadway.

Authorities say he was thrown from his vehicle before the vehicle landed on top of him.

He was the only one in the car and police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car enthusiasts travel to Loring Air Force Base for obstacle course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Car enthusiasts traveled from all over New England to the historic site to run an obstacle course on the runway.

News

Dry Tonight, Warm & Humid With A Pop-up Shower or Storm Tomorrow

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Dry Tonight, Warm & Humid With A Pop-up Shower or Storm Tomorrow

News

Dive teams searching for missing person after serious boat crash in Orland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Officials respond to serious boat crash in Orland.

News

Maine Marine Patrol identifies body of man found in Webhannet River

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Marine Patrol has released the name of the deceased man recovered Saturday from the Webhannet River.

Latest News

Local

Acadia transit facility gets help to reach completion

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The facility is designed to be a place for visitors to park their vehicles and get information about Acadia National Park.

Crime

‘Disturbing discovery’; Dexter police find huge amount of drugs, needles in car with child

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The child's mother was arrested on a list of charges.

News

Increasing Clouds With a PM Shower or Storm Possible Today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Increasing Clouds With a PM Shower or Storm Possible Today

Consumer

Maine car dealers see surge in demand for used cars

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine car dealers say they are seeing a surge in demand for used cars amid the pandemic.

News

Maine Marine Patrol recovers body in River in Wells

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Owen Kingsley
Maine Marine Patrol recover a body in a river in Wells.

News

Mainly Clear Tonight, More Humid With An Afternoon Storm Possible Tomorrow

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
Mainly Clear Tonight, More Humid With An Afternoon Storm Possible Tomorrow