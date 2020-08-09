Police investigate deadly crash in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Police say speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash in Northfield Friday night.

32-year-old John Dinsmore of Machias was traveling south on Route 192 in Northfield when he went off the roadway.

Authorities say he was thrown from his vehicle before the vehicle landed on top of him.

He was the only one in the car and police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

