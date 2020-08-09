Advertisement

Dive teams searching for missing person after serious boat crash in Orland

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local fire and EMS officials have responded to a serious boat crash on Toddy Pond in the town of Orland.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Game Wardens are also on scene and say there are dive teams searching for a missing person involved in the crash.

There is no information regarding injuries.

We are still gathering details and will update you as information becomes available.

