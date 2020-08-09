Advertisement

Maine Marine Patrol identifies body of man found in Webhannet River

Maine Marine Patrol recover body(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Marine Patrol has released the name of the deceased man recovered Saturday from the Webhannet River.

Authorities say 61-year-old Robert Rasche of Massahusetts was recovered following a search that started at 11:00 a.m. when Marine Patrol received a report of an unocupied sailboat adrift in the river.

Marine Patrol officers immediately began searching the river and were assisted by the Wells Police Department, the Wells Fire Department, Wells Ocean Rescue, the Wells Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard.

His body was recovered by officials, brought to shore in Wells Harbor, and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

