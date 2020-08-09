Maine CDC reports 16 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -The total number of coronavirus cases in Maine reached 4,042 on Sunday, following an additional 16 cases reported by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were no new deaths reported. The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 125.

A total of 3,512 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 8 over the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 County Stats for Sunday, August 9 (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 125

Total cases: 4,042

Confirmed cases: 3,625

Probable cases: 417

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.53%

14-day positivity rate: 0.9%

Patients recovered: 3,512

Active cases: 405

Currently hospitalized: 9

Patients in intensive care unit: 4

Patients on ventilators: 0

