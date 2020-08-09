Maine car dealers see surge in demand for used cars

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - If you have a car you were thinking of selling, Now might be the best time to do it.

New car sales are dropping and fewer trades are coming in.

Buyers are flooding the used car market, driving the price of the cars up.

The average price of a car listed in July was $21,558, up $708 from June.

Locally, we are seeing the same trend.

Berlin City in South Portland is struggling to keep up with demand.

“Demand is definitely heavy right now so the channels for us to buy cars if they’re not trade ins are through auctions that’s why we’re definitely purchasing any car we can right now,” said Jeffrey Donovan of Berlin City.

Some lenders are dropping interest rates and pushing first payment out to 90 days.

There’s also a demand for full and mid-sized trucks.

