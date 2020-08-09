Advertisement

Dry Tonight, Warm & Humid With A Pop-up Shower or Storm Tomorrow

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is in control to or south tonight. With that, a dry night is expected with partly cloudy skies across the region. Lows will fall back to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The humidity will increase for the day tomorrow with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. An upper-level trough may once again bring us a shower or thunderstorm later in the afternoon or evening. A cold front slowly approaches from the west on Tuesday. It likely will not pass the state, however, a southerly flow with highs close to 90 inland and humid conditions may spark an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This cold front will eventually pass the state Wednesday with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be humid as well with highs in the 80s. Much nicer weather moves in for Thursday as the front will be off to our east. High pressure will build into the region.  The humidity will drop, skies will turn mostly sunny and highs will top out in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall back to the upper 50s to mid 60s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies, a few showers and storms are possible later in the day. It will be very warm and humid with highs in the 80s statewide. Winds S/SE at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies and humid with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state. Winds south at 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and humid with a few showers and storms. Highs will run in the 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with lower humidity. Highs will run in the 70s to low 80s.

