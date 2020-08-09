‘Disturbing discovery’; Dexter police find huge amount of drugs, needles in car with child

DEXTER, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Dexter say they have never seen such a large amount of needles and other drug paraphernalia in one place as they did during what started out as a routine traffic stop.

On Tuesday evening, police say they stopped a car and discovered the vehicle littered with uncapped needles, pills, crushed pills, marijuana and other drug items. There was also a four-year-old child in the car.

Police say a bag of candy found next to the child, and within reach, contained quite a bit of marijuana.

The child's mother was arrested on a list of charges. The state took temporary custody of the child before placing it with a family member.

Police say the seized items covered several tables. Drug tests came back positive for heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

