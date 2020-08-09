Advertisement

‘Disturbing discovery’; Dexter police find huge amount of drugs, needles in car with child

On Tuesday evening, police say they stopped a car and discovered the vehicle littered with uncapped needles, pills, crushed pills, marijuana and other drug items. There was also a four-year-old child in the car.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEXTER, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Dexter say they have never seen such a large amount of needles and other drug paraphernalia in one place as they did during what started out as a routine traffic stop.

Police say a bag of candy found next to the child, and within reach, contained quite a bit of marijuana.

The child's mother was arrested on a list of charges. The state took temporary custody of the child before placing it with a family member.

Police say the seized items covered several tables. Drug tests came back positive for heroin, fentanyl and other drugs.

More information can be found on the Dexter Police Department’s Facebook page.

