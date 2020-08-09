Advertisement

Car enthusiasts travel to Loring Air Force Base for obstacle course

One of over 80 cars to show up to Loring with the Cumberland County Motor Club slicing and dicing through cones.
One of over 80 cars to show up to Loring with the Cumberland County Motor Club slicing and dicing through cones.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Loring Air Force Base was buzzing over the weekend.

Car enthusiasts traveled from all over New England to the historic site to run an obstacle course on the runway.

One of over 80 cars to show up to Loring with the Cumberland County Motor Club slicing and dicing through cones. Gary Bellefleur, a long time member says this one of the bigger events they hold.

Gary Bellefleur, said, “Probably one of the biggest autocross races in the northeast, we got about a 1.3 mile long course set up with cones and we’re going to come out and compete against each other for the best time.”

Bellefleur says coming to Loring Air Force base is pretty special.

He explained, “Its something we look forward to so much every year, this is probably the pinnacle of our season, it’s such a great venue and just coming up north is such a trip or us, it’s really such a special place.”

Member of the motor club travel for hours to compete.

Patrick Dearmott, said, It’s a lot of fun because it’s a lot more open compared to the other courses we do other than going to New Hampshire, and its only 3 hours away for me, so it’s a lot of fun to have everyone come out and camp and drive your car really fast, as fast as you can.”

Mark Milisits, added, “This is my favorite thing that I look forward to every summer. It’s a blast, I’ve come here every year since year one and to have this facility means the world to not just myself, but to the entire club, to have this open space, and it’s just a blast, I love it, I can’t get enough.”

