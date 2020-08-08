Advertisement

Percy meteor shower will peak middle of this week

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Star gazers keep your eyes to the sky.

A meteor shower will fly through the night sky throughout this week.

Even though the meteors may be only the size of grains of rice, it will be visible with the naked eye.

Keep your eyes pointed to the Northeast, after 9 p-m.

The Director of Francis Malcolm Science Center, Larry Berz says ”This is the Percy Meteor shower, it’s one of a half dozen or more regular, annual confrontations of debris in outer space with the earth. So what’s a meteor, simpler, question to answer, it’s a piece of debris that can be rocky or metallic.”

Berz adds that the best nights for viewing this week will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 11th and 12th.

