Partly to Mostly Sunny Today With Low Humidity

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is still in control of our weather as we head through the day today. There’s a good deal of clouds in the southern part of the state this morning with mainly sunny skies north. As we head through the afternoon, partly cloudy skies are expected on average across the region. The humidity will stay on the low side today. Enjoy it, the humidity slowly begins to increase starting tomorrow. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s statewide. Any clouds from this afternoon and evening will slowly dissipate tonight. Mostly clear skies are expected as lows drop back to the mid 50s to low 60s.

The humidity slowly increases for the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected. High pressure will still control our weather throughout the afternoon. However, a few computer models are hinting at the chance for a shower or quick downpour in a couple towns tomorrow afternoon and evening. Highs will be warmer as well, in the 80s for much of the region. More humid on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front slowly approaches from the west on Tuesday. It likely will not pass the state, however, a southerly flow with highs close to 90 inland and humid conditions may spark an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. This cold front will eventually pass the state Wednesday and a few showers and storms are possible associated with it. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be humid as well with highs in the 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny north with partly cloudy skies in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds SW at 5-10 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, lows will drop back to the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds light out of the SW.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm is possible in a couple towns during the afternoon. The humidity will slowly begin to increase. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs will top out in the 80s statewide.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy and a few showers and storms possible. Highs will run in the 80s.

