More than $10M in federal funds being sent to Maine to enhance public transit services

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -More than $10 million in federal funding is being sent to Maine to enhance public transit services in our region.

The funding was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration.

The Bangor area’s Community Connector bus system will get about $400,000 to build more bus stops and shelters and to help maintain safe and reliable transportation for those who need it.

Nine million dollars will be used to construct a full-service intermodal facility at The Acadia Gateway Center in Trenton.

Part of that money will also help to address severe transit deficiencies that exist in the region.

The Greater Portland Transit District is also getting a portion of this money to purchase two ramp-equipped, clean diesel buses.

