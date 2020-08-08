Mars Hill nursing home allowing visits by appointment

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) -

Loved ones can now schedule appointments for outside visits with residents of the Mars Hill nursing facility.

Kelly Lundeen, Administrator at Mars Hill Continuing Care, says staff are making sure all CDC guidelines are followed, including social distancing and wearing masks. Visits began today, with one family at a time allowed access to the back deck area through Friday.

“We made a big deal about it, put some balloons out. We’re all around for people coming in and greeting them at the door and taking them out to the back deck where it’s sunny. We have our grape vines all overhead, and our residents are waiting for - for their loved ones there. I have to tell you, I’ve had a lump in my throat a couple of times with some of the families coming in, ‘cause they were so excited to actually see them in person,” says Kelly Lundeen.

Starting next week, visitation will be expanded to two families at a time. Visits are by appointment, Monday through Friday, and are expected to continue through fall, weather permitting.

