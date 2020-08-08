Advertisement

Maine Media Workshops and College in Rockport sifting through photo submissions for Arnold Newman Prize

Photo submissions being looked over for The Arnold Newman Prize.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) -Maine Media Workshops and College in Rockport is sifting through 166 portrait submissions from photographers across the country for a winner.

The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture is awarded along with $20,000 to a photographer who pushes the boundary of the art.

Arnold Newman was a photographer and educator who taught at Maine Media for decades.

He passed away in 2006.

The Arnold and Augusta Newman Foundation also recently gifted Maine Media over a million dollars to support the school and provide scholarships.

This year’s submissions aren’t yet available to the public.

“They are very reflective of the time we are in, dealing with COVID-19 and also really addressing the issues of race and identity and diversity,” Elizabeth Greenberg, Arnold & Augusta Newman Provost, Maine Media, said.

You can find winning photos from previous years on the Maine Media website.

They expect to choose finalists and a winner of this year’s competition by the end of the month.

