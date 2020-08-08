Maine Marine Patrol recovers body in River in Wells
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Marine Patrol recovered the body of a man in the Webhannet River in Wells earlier Saturday.
They say they first received a report of an unoccupied sailboat on the river at around 11 a.m.
A search involving local authorities began.
Officials recovered the body near Mile Road in Wells at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
The person’s identity is not yet being released.
