Maine CDC reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new death and 4,026 total cases in the state Saturday. On Friday, they reported 4,014 total cases in Maine.

The new death reported was a man in his 80′s from Androscoggin county. That brings the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 125.

3,609 cases are confirmed, which is up 10 from Friday.

417 cases are probable. 397 cases are active.

3,504 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 25 from Friday.

County stats for 8/8/2020 (WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 125

Total cases: 4,026

Confirmed cases: 3,609

Probable cases: 417

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.55%

14-day positivity rate: 0.9%

Patients recovered: 3,504

Active cases: 397

Currently hospitalized: 9

Patients in intensive care unit: 4

Patients on ventilators: 0

