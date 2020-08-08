Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

One new death was reported, a man in his 80’s from Androscoggin county.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new death and 4,026 total cases in the state Saturday. On Friday, they reported 4,014 total cases in Maine.

The new death reported was a man in his 80′s from Androscoggin county. That brings the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 125.

3,609 cases are confirmed, which is up 10 from Friday.

417 cases are probable. 397 cases are active.

3,504 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 25 from Friday.

County stats for 8/8/2020
County stats for 8/8/2020(WABI)

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 125
  • Total cases: 4,026
  • Confirmed cases: 3,609
  • Probable cases: 417
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.55%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
  • Patients recovered: 3,504
  • Active cases: 397
  • Currently hospitalized: 9
  • Patients in intensive care unit: 4
  • Patients on ventilators: 0

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthy Living

King, Collins announce $4 million to combat opioid crisis in Maine

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money will go towards expanding access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources from opioids.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Guilford textile factory rehires laid off staff during pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Factory rehires during pandemic

Coronavirus

US hiring slows in July as signs of lasting damage emerge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

News

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

Coronavirus

US reports show racial disparities in kids with COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has exposed racial fractures in the U.S. health care system, as Black, Hispanic and Native Americans have been hospitalized and killed by COVID-19 at far higher rates than other groups.

National

Cardinals’ game against Cubs postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cardinals’ game Friday against the Chicago Cubs was postponed after another St. Louis player tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:41 PM EDT
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.