Maine CDC reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death
One new death was reported, a man in his 80’s from Androscoggin county.
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new death and 4,026 total cases in the state Saturday. On Friday, they reported 4,014 total cases in Maine.
The new death reported was a man in his 80′s from Androscoggin county. That brings the total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died to 125.
3,609 cases are confirmed, which is up 10 from Friday.
417 cases are probable. 397 cases are active.
3,504 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 25 from Friday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 125
- Total cases: 4,026
- Confirmed cases: 3,609
- Probable cases: 417
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.55%
- 14-day positivity rate: 0.9%
- Patients recovered: 3,504
- Active cases: 397
- Currently hospitalized: 9
- Patients in intensive care unit: 4
- Patients on ventilators: 0
