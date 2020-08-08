Advertisement

King, Collins announce $4 million to combat opioid crisis in Maine

The money will go towards expanding access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources from opioids.
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - A total of $4 million is being invested in combating the opioid crisis in Maine.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement Friday.

The funding is being awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

Northern Light Health in Brewer, MaineHealth in Portland, Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and Wabanaki Health and Wellness in Bangor will each receive $1 million.

The money will go towards expanding access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources from opioids.

Learn more here.

