King, Collins announce $4 million to combat opioid crisis in Maine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - A total of $4 million is being invested in combating the opioid crisis in Maine.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement Friday.

The funding is being awarded through the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

Northern Light Health in Brewer, MaineHealth in Portland, Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and Wabanaki Health and Wellness in Bangor will each receive $1 million.

The money will go towards expanding access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources from opioids.

