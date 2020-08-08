Advertisement

Grandmother attends grandson’s wedding from Bangor hospital

Thanks to the quick-thinking and hard work of hospital staff, Laura got a front-row seat to the nuptials, which took place in her backyard.
"Laura speaks of her care team like they are her dear friends … because in fact, they are. Amy Andrews, RN, nurse manager; Alanna Davis, RN; and Erika McPherson, BSN, RN, assistant nurse manager, all on our Grant 4 unit helped make this day special for Laura."
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge woman got to surprise her grandson and the rest of her family this week from her hospital room.

Laura Merrill was hospitalized in Bangor before her grandson's wedding day.

Thanks to the quick-thinking and hard work of hospital staff, Laura got a front-row seat to the nuptials, which took place in Laura's backyard.

On Tuesday, staff at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center secured an iPad and connected with the family to set up a Zoom call for the time of the wedding.

Her stepdaughter got her dressed up, and hospital staff even provided her with her own corsage.

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Laura says they were determined to let her see her grandson, Kyle, marry his best friend.

And they sure did! They were so excited to learn she could tune in.

The family says they were able to find the silver lining in the midst of the pandemic, and they hope others in similar situations can too.

“I didn’t want to take away from their day at all but, I just was so happy to see them. They both said they loved me and were so happy that I could be a part of it. It worked out great!

Laura Merrill

“It’s the small efforts of other people that can make or break a situation and to be able to make it still be memorable, and that’s where a big kudos comes to the staff here,” said Laura’s stepdaughter, Michelle Dunton.

Laura was released from the hospital Saturday.

