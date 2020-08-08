Advertisement

Doctors urge Mainers to get flu shot when available this year

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -While the world awaits a vaccine for COVID-19, doctors are urging Mainers to make sure they get a flu shot this year.

Anyone over the age of 6 months can get a flu shot.

The vaccine is expected to be available in Maine in mid-September.

The symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can overlap, and there have been cases of people being infected with both viruses at the same time.

“That is a big concern as we get into flu season and people get sick and they are not sure what they have. If you’ve gotten a flu vaccine, it reduces your chances of getting the flu and transmitting it to other people,” MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills said.

Mills said flu season typically peaks between December and February and can start as early as October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7-year-old Bar Harbor native raises over $1,000 for local ASPCA

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Young kid raises money

News

Maine Media Workshops and College in Rockport sifting through photo submissions for Arnold Newman Prize

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
You can find winning photos from previous years on the Maine Media website.

News

Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce officials say despite reports of possible COVID-19 carriers, precautions in place are working

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Sidelinger
MDI Hospital is part of the Downeast Task Force that's been working to track COVID cases since this spring.

News

Blaze plans to open new location in Dover-Foxcroft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Blaze opens in Dover-Foxcroft

Latest News

News

Senator Angus King expresses concern over state of USPS

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Senator Angus King expresses concerns over United States Postal Service.

News

UMaine researchers find rising ocean temps and acidity levels can make lobsters vulnerable

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at the University of Maine have found rising ocean temperatures and decreasing pH levels can make lobsters vulnerable.

Local

Bangor’s Cultural Commission to form subcommittee to do further research on Estevan Gomez monument

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Earlier this year, the tribal ambassador of Penobscot Nation went before the city council and raised concerns about the monument.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

News

Outland Farm Brewery offers Maine made beer in downtown Pittsfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
TV5 made their way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.