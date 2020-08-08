Doctors urge Mainers to get flu shot when available this year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -While the world awaits a vaccine for COVID-19, doctors are urging Mainers to make sure they get a flu shot this year.

Anyone over the age of 6 months can get a flu shot.

The vaccine is expected to be available in Maine in mid-September.

The symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can overlap, and there have been cases of people being infected with both viruses at the same time.

“That is a big concern as we get into flu season and people get sick and they are not sure what they have. If you’ve gotten a flu vaccine, it reduces your chances of getting the flu and transmitting it to other people,” MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer Dr. Dora Anne Mills said.

Mills said flu season typically peaks between December and February and can start as early as October.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.