Brewer Food Pantry Holds “Fill the Bus” Food Drive

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Brewer Food Pantry thought big for their food drive this morning.

It was a special “Fill the Bus” food drive, where people could stop by the specially marked bus in the Hannaford parking lot and donate either non-perishable food items or money.

The goal was to get as many boxes of donations into the bus as possible.

Organizers behind the drive say that this is a crucial time for the Pantry, as so many are in need of assistance.

"Right now, our food pantry's numbers have gone up tremendously. Lot of people unemployed, lot of people haven't gotten their unemployment, so food insecurity is a really big thing right now," explained drive coordinator Cindy Copeland.

To donate to the pantry, you can head to their Bangor office, or arrange a larger donation at 207-989-3200.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.