Bath Iron Works and worker’s union come to tentative agreement

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After weeks of protests, Bath Iron Works has finally come to a tentative agreement with Local S6, the union that represents more than 4,000 ship builders in Maine.

The three year agreement, which was reached last night, is being sent out to S6 union members to be voted on in the coming weeks.

The agreement would also keep the same subcontracting language and protect seniority, two of the top issues that led to the beginning of the strike in late June.

“What we were able to accomplish at the negotiating table is a testament to the strength and solidarity of our membership...I am incredibly proud of our entire team and we’re excited to get back to work building the best ships in the world for the U.S. Navy,” said Local S6 President Chris Wiers.

