Advertisement

Bath Iron Works and worker’s union come to tentative agreement

Bath Iron Works, union workers come to agreement
Bath Iron Works, union workers come to agreement(WMTW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After weeks of protests, Bath Iron Works has finally come to a tentative agreement with Local S6, the union that represents more than 4,000 ship builders in Maine.

The three year agreement, which was reached last night, is being sent out to S6 union members to be voted on in the coming weeks.

The agreement would also keep the same subcontracting language and protect seniority, two of the top issues that led to the beginning of the strike in late June.

“What we were able to accomplish at the negotiating table is a testament to the strength and solidarity of our membership...I am incredibly proud of our entire team and we’re excited to get back to work building the best ships in the world for the U.S. Navy,” said Local S6 President Chris Wiers.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Percy meteor shower will peak middle of this week

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Star gazers keep your eyes to the sky. the Percy Meteor shower will pea this week.

News

Brewer Food Pantry Holds “Fill the Bus” Food Drive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The drive was organized to help those in need of the wake of COVID-19.

News

Trump Campaign Opens New Office in Bangor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
With less than three months until the election, the campaign is investing heavily in winning Maine.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Center for Disease Control reported one new death and 4,026 total cases in the state Saturday. On Friday, they reported 4,014 total cases in Maine.

Latest News

Local

Grandmother attends grandson’s wedding from Bangor hospital

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
Laura Merrill was hospitalized in Bangor before her grandson's wedding day.

Healthy Living

King, Collins announce $4 million to combat opioid crisis in Maine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The money will go towards expanding access to prevention, treatment and recovery resources from opioids.

News

Partly to Mostly Sunny Today With Low Humidity

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Partly to Mostly Sunny Today With Low Humidity

News

EPA to help with university’s Casco Bay preservation effort

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The EPA is giving the money to the University of Southern Maine in support of the university’s Casco Bay Estuary Partnership and its Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan.

News

More than $10M in federal funds being sent to Maine to enhance public transit services

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The funding was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration.

News

Homeless camp protest outside Portland City Hall begins to wind down

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The demands of the group include the decriminalization of camping in Portland, more affordable housing and overdose prevention sites.