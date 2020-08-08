Advertisement

7-year-old Bar Harbor native raises over $1,000 for local ASPCA

Young kid raises money
Young kid raises money(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One little boy’s mission to save animals is coming true.

7-year-old Seamus Colby of Bar Harbor raised over 12-hundred dollars with a bake sale today.

The money going towards the Hancock County SPCA and ASPCA.

$600 of it will go to help one cat named Raven receive much needed surgery.

They plan to continue raising money every Friday for the month of August.

Next Friday they'll be back from noon to 5 offering lemonade.

That address again is 841 Norway Drive in Bar Harbor.

