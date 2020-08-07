Versant Power working to restore power to customers in Lubec

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are working to restore service to more than 1,500 customers in Lubec after a fire caused damage to a structure.

In a release, the company says “[c]rews will work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

According to a Facebook post by Washington County Regional Communications Center, callers within the 733 exchange may experience problems dialing 911. That’s due to widespread damage to utility lines in Trescott due to the same fire. The RCC says there’s no time frame for restoration of services.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit their Live Outage & Restoration Map.

