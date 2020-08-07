UMaine women’s hoops, Millan get back to training

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball holding summer workouts. All members have tested negative for COVID-19. They are wearing masks while training but it’s a step towards normal...

“We haven’t been in the gym since march,” says UMaine redshirt senior Blanca Millan.

“It’s been a long time,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon.

Blanca Millan might be the most excited Black Bear to get out there.

“I feel good,” says Millan, “I feel stronger than when I got hurt, so that’s a good sign.”

She tore her ACL back in November. Blanca had successful surgery in December.

“Going through the same thing four or five days a week, month after month,” says Blanca, “You are going to get stronger. you do a lot of the same stuff.”

The Spaniard decided she would stay here when school shutdown this spring due to COVID-19.

“It’s a hard decision,” Vachon says, “she hasn’t seen her family in over a year.”

Instead of going to her locked down home country.

“It was very weird. I usually spend 3 months with my family in Spain,” Blanca says, “My mom and dad were a little bit worried in the beginning. I was worried about them. They call me everyday. They couldn’t go anywhere. If you went out to the street, you would get fined. So it was tough for them too.”

Now it’s back to her sanctuary at “The Pit”.

“To have that feeling to be back in the gym where I used to be everyday,” says Millan, “To be back with almost everyone in the routine it feels great.”

She is working to return to conference player of the year form.

“She doesn’t seem to be favoring that leg at all,” says Vachon, “Which the mental piece is the block, the road block.”

“I’m starting to get to the point where I don’t think about it,” says Millan, “Some moves still remind me that I was hurt you know. But it’s getting to the point where both legs function equally.”

