The Grand in Ellsworth is offering you a chance to show your inner Dolly Parton.

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Do you have what it takes to be Dolly Parton? How about Hank Williams?

The Grand in Ellsworth is seeking auditions for an upcoming Country Music Tribute Show.

It's part of the theatre's effort to find new programming that allows people to enjoy live entertainment while staying safe.

Brittany McHatten spoke with The Grand’s executive director Nick Turner to learn more about what he’s looking for - and what else is coming down the pike.

For more information, visit the grand on Facebook or grandonline.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.