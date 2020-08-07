Advertisement

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals
Some Mainers will soon have to show proof they are searching for work in order to receive unemployment benefits.
(MGN Image)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof they are searching for work in order to receive unemployment benefits.

The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

People who are permanently separated from their employer must engage in work search activities.

Those still connected to an employer, which includes self-employed individuals that plan to continue self-employment, are not required to actively search for work until 30 days after the state's Civil Emergency declaration ends.

That's currently October 3rd, unless the order is extended again.

In response to the pandemic, the department has expanded possible work search activities.

”Participating in virtual job fairs, virtual re-employment services, virtual workshops in addition to any sort of in-person job interviews and contact with employers,” says MDOL Commissioner Laura Fortman.

Those taking part in professional job-related education or skills development will also be eligible for unemployment with proof of their participation.

All unemployment claimants required to actively search for work must create an account on the Maine JobLink.

