Skowhegan school district given nine options to chose new mascot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Students in the Skowhegan school district will be able to vote on a new mascot by the end of next week.

Last year, the SAD 54 school board voted to retire its former mascot.

According to the Morning Sentinel, two school board subcommittees came up with a list of nine new names: Phoenix, Riverhawks, Sturgeon, Badgers, Thunder, River Drivers, Trailblazers, Fishercats and Skowhegan.

Students will have about three weeks to vote on them. The results will be sent to a school committee which will whittle the list down to three.

Those choices will then go back to the school board for a final vote, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.