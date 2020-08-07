Power restored to Lubec area, fire destroys former Trescott schoolhouse

TRESCOTT, Maine (WABI) -

The old Trescott schoolhouse in Washington County was destroyed by fire Thursday night causing a loss of power in the area.

Crews restored electricity just before 11:30 Friday.

The call to Route 189 came in around 10pm.

Officials say some firefighters remained at the scene until 8 Friday morning.

Damage to utility lines created additional issues since phone service, both landline and cell, including access to 911, was compromised.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene Friday trying to determine how the fire started.

