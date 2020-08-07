Advertisement

Power restored to Lubec area, fire destroys former Trescott schoolhouse

Crews restored electricity just before 11:30 Friday
Photo courtesy: Christine Keene
Photo courtesy: Christine Keene(Christine Keene)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRESCOTT, Maine (WABI) -

The old Trescott schoolhouse in Washington County was destroyed by fire Thursday night causing a loss of power in the area.

Crews restored electricity just before 11:30 Friday.

The call to Route 189 came in around 10pm.

Officials say some firefighters remained at the scene until 8 Friday morning.

Damage to utility lines created additional issues since phone service, both landline and cell, including access to 911, was compromised.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene Friday trying to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 20 new cases of coronavirus as total cases exceed 4,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC is reporting 4,014 total cases of coronavirus in the state.

News

Late night fire in Trescott caused widespread power outage, restoration times unclear

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than a thousand customers are currently without power.

News

Partly to Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Partly to Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

News

The Grand seeks auditions for an upcoming Country Music Tribute Show

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Grand seeks auditions for an upcoming Country Music Tribute Show

Latest News

News

Skowhegan students will vote on new mascot

Updated: 4 hours ago
Skowhegan students will vote on new mascot

News

The Grand seeking auditions for upcoming Country Music Triubte Show

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Country Music Tribute Show is still in the planning stages so there are no exact dates available just yet.

News

Skowhegan school district given nine options to chose new mascot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Students will have about three weeks to vote on a new name.

News

Maine philanthropist Doris Buffett passes away at age 92

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Doris Buffett was 92.

Back To School

Head of Maine CDC talks about if colleges could impact the state’s color-coded system for local schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Dr. Nirav Shah talked about the topic in Thursday's CDC briefing.

News

7-year-old trying to raise money to give back to local SPCA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
The money will benefit the Hancock County SPCA and the ASPCA.