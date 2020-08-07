Advertisement

Police identify Union man killed in Route 3 crash Wednesday night

By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -

Police have identified the Union man who was killed in a one-person crash that shut down part of Route 3 Wednesday evening.

42 year old Jon Gleason was killed when the van he was driving rolled over.

The crash happened around 4 that afternoon near the Curling Club on Belmont Avenue.

Police say Gleason was towing a trailer that had a riding lawn mower on it.

