Partly to Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will push directly over the state today with a dry day expected. However, an area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic may provide the southern parts of the state with more cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s statewide. Another comfortable night is expected as lows will fall back to the 50s statewide under partly cloudy skies.

Much of the same for the day on Saturday as well. The lower humidity will continue but this system will pass to our south. There will likely be a bit more cloudiness in the southern half of the state with mainly sunny skies north. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in a couple towns. The humidity slowly increases for the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected. High pressure will still control our weather throughout the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as well, in the 80s for much of the region. More humid on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front slowly approaches from the west on Tuesday. It likely will not pass the state, however, a southerly flow with highs close to 90 and humid conditions may spark an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny north, Partly, to at times mostly cloudy south. The humidity will stay low with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies and comfortable. Low will drop back to the 50s statewide. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny north with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds west at 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs will top out in the 80s statewide.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.