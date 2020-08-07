Advertisement

Partly to Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Today

By Ryan Munn
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will push directly over the state today with a dry day expected. However, an area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic may provide the southern parts of the state with more cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s statewide. Another comfortable night is expected as lows will fall back to the 50s statewide under partly cloudy skies.

Much of the same for the day on Saturday as well. The lower humidity will continue but this system will pass to our south. There will likely be a bit more cloudiness in the southern half of the state with mainly sunny skies north. Highs will run in the upper 70s to lower 80s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in a couple towns. The humidity slowly increases for the day on Sunday with partly cloudy skies expected. High pressure will still control our weather throughout the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as well, in the 80s for much of the region. More humid on Monday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front slowly approaches from the west on Tuesday. It likely will not pass the state, however, a southerly flow with highs close to 90 and humid conditions may spark an afternoon shower or storm. Otherwise, variably cloudy skies. It will be cooler along the coast with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny north, Partly, to at times mostly cloudy south. The humidity will stay low with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear skies and comfortable. Low will drop back to the 50s statewide. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny north with more clouds in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds west at 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs will run in the 80s throughout the region.

Monday: Partly cloudy and humid. Highs will top out in the 80s statewide.

Tuesday: Variably cloudy skies with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will run in the 80s for much of the state.

By Chris Ewing
Approaching high pressure from the west will bring Maine pleasant conditions tonight, with a mainly clear sky and low temps dipping into the 50s.

By Chris Ewing
The combination of low humidity, bright sunshine and temps in the mid 70s to low 80s will make this afternoon very pleasant for any kind of outdoor activities you might have planned.

By Ryan Munn
A cold front passed through the state yesterday afternoon, this brought much more comfortable air into the region. High pressure has built in behind this front. A great day is expected today as the low humidity will continue along with mainly sunny skies. Highs will run in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows that will fall back to the mid and upper 50s statewide.

By Chris Ewing
Under a mostly clear sky and light wind the temps tonight will fall into mid 50s to low 60s all across the Pine Tree State, with nothing more than maybe a little patchy fog late.

By Chris Ewing
Former Tropical Storm Isaias continues to lift north through Quebec. As the storm lifts off to our north an upper level disturbance rotating around the storm will cross Maine this afternoon.

By Ryan Munn
Mainly sunny skies expected today, it will be on the breezy and muggy side this afternoon. A cold front will pass the state and with that, a shower or quick downpour cannot be ruled out, best chance across the north. Highs today will generally top out in the low to mid 80s across the state, upper 70s along the coast. This front will have already passed us by tonight and skies will remain clear with decreasing humidity. Lows will fall back to the mid 50s to lower 60s.