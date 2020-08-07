Advertisement

Outland Farm Brewery offers Maine made beer in downtown Pittsfield

Married couple have been working for years to realize their vision.
New space opens in Pittsfield
New space opens in Pittsfield(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Friday was International Beer Day.

TV5 made their way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.

“Our focus is as much Maine growing ingredients as possible,” said Mike Holland, owner of Outland Farm Brewery.

For he and his wife it all started at their Pittsfield farm.

“My history is in agriculture and landscape,” explained Heather. “He’s just an engineering background by nature. Right around when we got married, we were home brewing, farming, then we started growing hops and getting more and more interested in combining them. Beer is an agricultural product, so for us, we needed to create a space and then a product that showed that.”

“It took us almost eight or nine years between searching for a property,” said Mike. “That’s what brought us all the way to Maine. I went to brewing school. I spent a year brewing down in Connecticut at a professional brewery to get some experience. Then it’s taken us four to five years to create the space that we have now.”

That space is a tasting room in Pittsfield.

“Having a downtown location would not only be helpful to the town and the locals, we will be able to get started and get our feet wet a little bit and then slowly realize our dream of actually having a farmhouse brewery up at the farm while still providing a public gathering space here in town,” said Mike.

“We opened here 4th of July weekend for public service on the patio,” Heather explained. “When the regulations were lifted, we opened our doors. It’s been really good. The public has been amazing. Everyone is spacing out outside on the patio kind of imagining life is normal. Everybody likes it.”

They are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a food truck on site. They offer eight beers that they rotate through their taps.

“It’s really about tying that agricultural link and the great amount of farms in the people that live and work in Maine into something you can drink and enjoy,” said Mike.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UMaine researchers find rising ocean temps and acidity levels can make lobsters vulnerable

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A team of researchers at the University of Maine have found rising ocean temperatures and decreasing pH levels can make lobsters vulnerable.

Local

Bangor’s Cultural Commission to form subcommittee to do further research on Estevan Gomez monument

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Earlier this year, the tribal ambassador of Penobscot Nation went before the city council and raised concerns about the monument.

News

Bangor High School science teacher recognized for his excellence

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
John Cangelosi has been selected to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching.

News

Some Mainers will soon have to show proof of job search to file for unemployment

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine Department of Labor announced it's reinstating the work search requirement on August 9th for some individuals.

Latest News

News

Fielder’s Choice opens in Bangor

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Friday was opening day for baseball themed Fielder's Choice.

News

Outland Farm Brewery

Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday marked International Beer Day. TV5 made his way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Police identify Union man killed in Route 3 crash Wednesday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The crash happened around 4 that afternoon near the Curling Club on Belmont Avenue.

News

Power restored to Lubec area, fire destroys former Trescott schoolhouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews restored electricity just before 11:30 Friday