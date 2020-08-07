Outland Farm Brewery offers Maine made beer in downtown Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Friday was International Beer Day.



TV5 made their way to a new spot in Pittsfield where you can wet your whistle with a Maine made product.

“Our focus is as much Maine growing ingredients as possible,” said Mike Holland, owner of Outland Farm Brewery.

For he and his wife it all started at their Pittsfield farm.

“My history is in agriculture and landscape,” explained Heather. “He’s just an engineering background by nature. Right around when we got married, we were home brewing, farming, then we started growing hops and getting more and more interested in combining them. Beer is an agricultural product, so for us, we needed to create a space and then a product that showed that.”

“It took us almost eight or nine years between searching for a property,” said Mike. “That’s what brought us all the way to Maine. I went to brewing school. I spent a year brewing down in Connecticut at a professional brewery to get some experience. Then it’s taken us four to five years to create the space that we have now.”

That space is a tasting room in Pittsfield.

“Having a downtown location would not only be helpful to the town and the locals, we will be able to get started and get our feet wet a little bit and then slowly realize our dream of actually having a farmhouse brewery up at the farm while still providing a public gathering space here in town,” said Mike.

“We opened here 4th of July weekend for public service on the patio,” Heather explained. “When the regulations were lifted, we opened our doors. It’s been really good. The public has been amazing. Everyone is spacing out outside on the patio kind of imagining life is normal. Everybody likes it.”

They are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a food truck on site. They offer eight beers that they rotate through their taps.

“It’s really about tying that agricultural link and the great amount of farms in the people that live and work in Maine into something you can drink and enjoy,” said Mike.

