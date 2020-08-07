Advertisement

Neighborhood steps up to help Orono couple in need

By Owen Kingsley
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A yard sale and a neighborhood's helping hand.

One Orono Couple was presented a not so little gift this evening after receiving devastating news.

Sarah Souza works two jobs and supports her two kids and her husband, who was recently diagnosed with terminal liver disease.

Well in response, her neighborhood put on a yard sale and accepted donations from their community.

Sarah and Nick say this money will help them towards finding a bigger and better place to live for them and their kids.

