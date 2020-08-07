Advertisement

Maine philanthropist Doris Buffett passes away at age 92

(Source: Gray News)
(GIM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) -A well known Maine philanthropist has died.

According to the New York Times, Doris Buffett passed away Tuesday at her home in Rockport.

She was the sister of billionaire Warren Buffett.

Doris Buffett was known for giving to many causes in our state including several donations to Camp CaPella in Dedham.

Buffett's Sunshine Lady Foundation also paid for the educations for graduates at the University of Maine at Augusta who earned degrees while incarcerated at the Maine State Prison.

Doris Buffett was 92.

