Maine CDC reports 20 new cases of coronavirus as total cases exceed 4,000

There are no new deaths being reported.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 4,014 total cases in the state. Thursday they reported 3,994 total cases in Maine.

There are 10 new cases in Androscoggin County.

Four more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state since Thursday bringing that number to 3,479.

There are 411 active cases as of Friday.

There are no new deaths being reported.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

