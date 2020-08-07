Maine CDC reports 20 new cases of coronavirus as total cases exceed 4,000
There are no new deaths being reported.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 4,014 total cases in the state. Thursday they reported 3,994 total cases in Maine.
There are 10 new cases in Androscoggin County.
Four more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state since Thursday bringing that number to 3,479.
There are 411 active cases as of Friday.
